Fatal error: Uncaught Error: Call to undefined function str_contains() in /home/easytrav/public_html/wp-includes/default-constants.php:121
Stack trace:
#0 /home/easytrav/public_html/wp-settings.php(41): wp_initial_constants()
#1 /home/easytrav/public_html/wp-config.php(92): require_once('/home/easytrav/...')
#2 /home/easytrav/public_html/wp-load.php(37): require_once('/home/easytrav/...')
#3 /home/easytrav/public_html/wp-blog-header.php(13): require_once('/home/easytrav/...')
#4 /home/easytrav/public_html/index.php(19): require('/home/easytrav/...')
#5 {main}
thrown in /home/easytrav/public_html/wp-includes/default-constants.php on line 121