Fatal error: Uncaught Error: Failed opening required '/home/easytrav/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/_inc/lib/class-jetpack-tweetstorm-helper.php' (include_path='.:/opt/alt/php80/usr/share/pear:/opt/alt/php80/usr/share/php:/usr/share/pear:/usr/share/php') in /home/easytrav/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/_inc/lib/core-api/wpcom-endpoints/class-wpcom-rest-api-v2-endpoint-tweetstorm-gather.php:33
Stack trace:
#0 /home/easytrav/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/_inc/lib/core-api/load-wpcom-endpoints.php(50): WPCOM_REST_API_V2_Endpoint_Tweetstorm_Gather->__construct()
#1 /home/easytrav/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/_inc/lib/core-api/wpcom-endpoints/class-wpcom-rest-api-v2-endpoint-tweetstorm-gather.php(75): wpcom_rest_api_v2_load_plugin()
#2 /home/easytrav/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/_inc/lib/core-api/load-wpcom-endpoints.php(32): require_once('/home/easytrav/...')
#3 /home/easytrav/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/_inc/lib/core-api/load-wpcom-endpoints.php(60): wpcom_rest_api_v2_load_plugin_files()
#4 /home/easytrav/public_html/wp-includes/class-wp-hook.php(310): load_wpcom_rest_api_v2_plugin_files()
#5 /home/easytrav/public_html/wp-includes/class-wp-hook.php(334): WP_Hook->apply_filters()
#6 /home/easytrav/public_html/wp-includes/plugin.php(517): WP_Hook->do_action()
#7 /home/easytrav/public_html/wp-settings.php(495): do_action()
#8 /home/easytrav/public_html/wp-config.php(81): require_once('/home/easytrav/...')
#9 /home/easytrav/public_html/wp-load.php(50): require_once('/home/easytrav/...')
#10 /home/easytrav/public_html/wp-blog-header.php(13): require_once('/home/easytrav/...')
#11 /home/easytrav/public_html/index.php(117): require('/home/easytrav/...')
#12 {main}
thrown in /home/easytrav/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/_inc/lib/core-api/wpcom-endpoints/class-wpcom-rest-api-v2-endpoint-tweetstorm-gather.php on line 33